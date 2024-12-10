Marines of 36th Brigade destroying enemy with help of drones in Kursk region. VIDEO
A video with fragments of the combat work of drone operators of the 36th SBMI named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi in Kursk region has been posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows about a dozen successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers.
"The total defeat of Russian paratroopers in Kursk region by reconnaissance bombers and FPV operators of the 36th Brigade's unmanned aerial vehicle battalion," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
