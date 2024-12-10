IQ test cancelled for judicial candidates: Zelenskyy signs law

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed amendments to the Law "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges", which cancels the IQ test for judicial candidates.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Rada.

Thus, a complex IQ test is cancelled for candidates for positions in the courts of appeal and the HACC.

The requirement for a 75% passing score for cognitive testing is removed, and the HQCJ will determine the passing score independently.

According to the law, after the amendments are made, a specialisation can be chosen for the qualification exam.

Also, the ongoing competitions to the appellate courts and the HACC will not include testing on the history of Ukrainian statehood.

The test will cover the following topics: history of Ukrainian statehood, general legal knowledge and court specialisations (administrative, commercial or general). Practical tasks will be related to the chosen specialisation of the court.

