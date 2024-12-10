Lukashenko announces delivery of dozens of nuclear warheads to Belarus

On Tuesday, December 10, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that "several dozen" nuclear warheads had been brought to his country.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Belarusian propaganda agency BelTA.

I brought nuclear warheads here. More than a dozen of them. Many people write: "Oh, it's a joke, no one has imported anything." They did. And the fact that they say it's a joke means they missed it. They did not even notice how we brought them here," Lukashenko assured.

He threatened that he had "warned all my enemies, friends and rivals" that he would use nuclear weapons "as soon as they step on the border line."

"I don't care whether it's nuclear weapons or any other kind. We agreed on this with the Russians even before they returned the nuclear weapons to us. Those were not the weapons we gave them. Those were strategic weapons. These are tactical nuclear weapons," the dictator said.

Lukashenko also added that the imported weapons are five times more powerful than the Russian Oreshnik missile system.

To recap, on December 6, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko signed a security guarantee agreement between Russia and Belarus in Minsk within the framework of the so-called Union State. It refers, in particular, to Russian tactical nuclear weapons located in Belarus.