Russian troops are losing their advantage in artillery but are compensating with bombing and air strikes - Khortytsia OSGT

Currently, in different directions, the advantage of Russian troops in the use of artillery shells is about one and a half to one, and in some areas - one to three, while earlier the ratio of shells was about 5 to 1 in favor of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT Nazar Voloshyn said this on air.

Voloshyn noted that at the beginning of the war, the ratio of shells was approximately 5 to 1 in favor of Russia.

"Now, in different areas, the enemy's advantage in using artillery shells is about one and a half to one, and in some areas - one to three. This allows the enemy to hit squares with artillery while our gunners are sending everything and every artillery shell hits the target," said the spokesman.

He also emphasized that recently the occupants have been losing their advantage in artillery over our Armed Forces. However, they compensate for this by dropping bombs and air strikes.

Read more: Military to receive reward for destroyed enemy equipment within 72 hours after report is approved in "Army+" - Chernohorenko