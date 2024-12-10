Military to receive reward for destroyed enemy equipment within 72 hours after report is approved in "Army+" - Chernohorenko

Within 72 hours after the approval of an electronic report in the Army+ application, servicemen will be able to receive a reward for destroying the equipment of the Russian invaders.

This was reported on Facebook by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, it is now possible to submit an electronic report for a reward for destroyed Russian equipment through Army+.

"We had a poll in our app about this procedure. It became the most popular among all the polls in Army+, with about 18,000 soldiers taking part," Chernohorenko said.

After the survey, it was decided to launch a new service for receiving rewards.

"We will soon launch a new report as an important tool to support and motivate our defenders. Thanks to Army+, every serviceman will be able to quickly, without unnecessary paperwork and bureaucracy, submit information about the successful completion of a combat mission and receive a well-deserved reward within 72 hours from the moment the report is approved," the deputy minister said.

Earlier it was reported that online military training was launched in the Army+ app.

