Online training on military matters was launched in "Army+" application. VIDEO

The Army+ app has launched online military training.

This was announced on Facebook by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

"The Army+ app now has an online learning service that contains verified military training materials. This will allow our soldiers to acquire important knowledge even in the field.



Currently, courses on 'General Training', 'Life in the Field' and 'Unmanned Systems' are available to military personnel logged into the app," the statement said.

Each course is divided into modules with lessons. And after each module, there is a test to check your knowledge, and at the end of the course, an exam to help you not only get information but also learn it in practice.

Read it on Censor.NET: At the meeting with Austin, Umerov called for investment in Ukraine's defence production: production potential could reach $20bn