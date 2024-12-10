Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: four dead, 20 wounded, including two doctors. PHOTOS (updated)

The number of casualties increased as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on 10 December.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As of 16:30, there are three dead and eleven wounded. One of them is in a serious condition. Two doctors are among the injured.

Rescuers continue to search for people under the rubble.

Updated at 4:40 p.m.

"As of now, the number of injured has increased to 14 people," Fedorov said.

Updated information as of 5:30 p.m.

"The rescue operation continues. As of now, the number of wounded has increased to 16 people," the RMA said.

Updated information as of 7:04 p.m.

According to the RMA, there are 2 dead and 16 injured.

One of the victims, who was declared dead, was resuscitated.

Updated information as of 8:00 p.m.

"The number of wounded due to the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 20. 13 people are in hospital, seven refused to be hospitalized, including a 5-year-old girl. The child was treated by medics on the spot," the RMA reported.

Today's Russian attack on the city center claimed the lives of three people.

Updated as of 8:31 p.m.

The RMA reported that the death toll from the Russian attack has increased to four.

"Unfortunately, the death toll from the enemy attack has increased, the Russians killed 4 people," said Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA.















Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of 10 December, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.