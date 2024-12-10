Doctors resuscitate one of the victims, who was declared dead during search operation in Zaporizhzhia - RMA

Doctors managed to resuscitate a man who was thought to be dead after a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"We have encouraging news: Zaporizhzhia doctors were able to resuscitate one of the victims, who was declared dead during the search operation. The man's condition is serious, but we believe in the best and thank our doctors," he wrote.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of December 10, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.

As of 17:30, three dead and 16 wounded were reported.

