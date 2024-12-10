ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9296 visitors online
News War
1 820 2

Doctors resuscitate one of the victims, who was declared dead during search operation in Zaporizhzhia - RMA

Consequences of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 10, 2024

Doctors managed to resuscitate a man who was thought to be dead after a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"We have encouraging news: Zaporizhzhia doctors were able to resuscitate one of the victims, who was declared dead during the search operation. The man's condition is serious, but we believe in the best and thank our doctors," he wrote.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the afternoon of December 10, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia.

As of 17:30, three dead and 16 wounded were reported.

Read more: Russia halves number of barges to protect Crimean bridge - media. PHOTO

Author: 

Zaporizhzhya (495) shoot out (13016) Zaporizka region (1189) Zaporizkyy district (61) war in Ukraine (2350)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 