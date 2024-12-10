Russia halves number of barges to protect Crimean bridge - media. PHOTO

According to satellite imagery, the number of barges deployed by the Russians around the Crimean bridge to protect it has halved.

This was reported by the Centre for Investigative Journalism, Censor.NET reports.

The images from 8 November 2024 showed 34 barges lined up in two rows on both sides of the shipping channel in the Kerch Strait. However, new images from 8 December showed only 18 barges.

It is not known where the other 16 vessels went. Experts speculate that the barges could have been sunk near the western span of the bridge, as was previously practiced to protect the piers from underwater attacks.

The Russians began using river-sea barges in the autumn of 2023 as a protective barrier for the Crimean bridge. They were then chained together and partially flooded to make it harder for maritime drones to attack.

On the morning of 6 December, Russians blocked the Crimean bridge and reported explosions in Kerch.

Read more: Russian troops are losing their advantage in artillery but are compensating with bombing and air strikes - Khortytsia OSGT