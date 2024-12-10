ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9549 visitors online
News Photo War
3 908 21

Russia halves number of barges to protect Crimean bridge - media. PHOTO

Russia halves number of barges to protect Crimean bridge

According to satellite imagery, the number of barges deployed by the Russians around the Crimean bridge to protect it has halved.

This was reported by the Centre for Investigative Journalism, Censor.NET reports.

The images from 8 November 2024 showed 34 barges lined up in two rows on both sides of the shipping channel in the Kerch Strait. However, new images from 8 December showed only 18 barges.

It is not known where the other 16 vessels went. Experts speculate that the barges could have been sunk near the western span of the bridge, as was previously practiced to protect the piers from underwater attacks.

The Russians began using river-sea barges in the autumn of 2023 as a protective barrier for the Crimean bridge. They were then chained together and partially flooded to make it harder for maritime drones to attack.

On the morning of 6 December, Russians blocked the Crimean bridge and reported explosions in Kerch.

Росія зменшила кількість барж для захисту Кримського мосту вдвічі

Read more: Russian troops are losing their advantage in artillery but are compensating with bombing and air strikes - Khortytsia OSGT

Author: 

protection (23) Crimea (2194) Kerch Strait bridge (118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 