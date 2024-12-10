"Fedorov was suspended because of intrigues of Yermak and Syrskyi, and development of drones stopped," - "servant of people" Bezuhla

The shortage of drones at the front is linked to the removal of Mykhailo Fedorov, the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, from this area. This was due to intrigues against him by the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

This was stated by MP from the Servant of the People party Mariana Bezuhla, Censor.NET reports.

"As soon as Mykhailo Fedorov was suspended from working with drones, procurement and development of this area fell critically - several times in a month. And the Ministry of Defence has hardly purchased any drones in the whole of 2024. Why was he suspended? Because of the intrigues of Yermak and Syrskyi," Bezuhla wrote on Facebook.

According to the MP, Yermak sees Fedorov as a political rival and is against his appointment to the Defence Ministry instead of Umierov.

"Andrii Yermak thinks politically and perceives Fedorov as a competitor. Andrii Yermak's nightmare is a young, ambitious and wayward Fedorov as Defence Minister. Realising that Rustem Umierov, recommended to him by MP Oleksandra Ustinova, has not met his expectations and needs to be replaced, Yermak cannot help but defend his protégé. Especially if Fedorov can be replaced," the "servant of the people" notes.

On the other hand, according to Bezuhla, the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation is intrigued by Syrskyi, "who hates Fedorov because he 'interferes in military affairs' and has repeatedly ruined the plans of the Soviets.

Bezuhla called for the dismissal of the chief of the Armed Forces and the Minister of Defence, and for the head of the OP to "be wiser".

"Syrskyi is hopeless, he should be released along with Umerov the day before yesterday. And I appeal to Andrii Borisovych privately and publicly: let him go, help him, be wiser. Now is definitely not the time for this," the MP said in her post.