Ukraine needs 10-12 more Patriots to finally close sky, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs an additional 10-12 Patriot systems to finally close the sky from Russian air attacks.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the chairman of the Group of Socialists and Democrats of the European Parliament, Irate Perez Garcia, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET informs.

The head of state said that Ukraine needs an additional 10-12 Patriot systems "to ensure Ukraine's life and make the war meaningless for Putin."

"The main security guarantees for us, if we are talking not about strategy but about tactics, about what will save the lives of Ukrainians, are, of course, air defense systems... Everyone understands that 10-12 additional Patriot systems for Ukraine will save our lives and make the war meaningless for Putin," Zelenskyy said.

