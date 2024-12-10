Next week, events will take place that will be part of Hungary's self-proclaimed "peacekeeping" mission.

This was stated by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Szijjártó, along with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, held talks with US President-elect Donald Trump.

According to the foreign minister, the talks in the United States proved that "it is no coincidence... that those who advocate peace in Ukraine were delighted that President Donald Trump won the election."

"There will be at least two more events this week that will be part of the Hungarian peacekeeping mission, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," Szijjarto said, without elaborating.

