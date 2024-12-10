Occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones three times in one day

During the day on Tuesday, December 10, Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region three times with kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers attacked Nikopol and the settlements of the Marhanets community.

There were no casualties.

There were no enemy attacks in other areas of the region during the day.

