Russians shelled Sumy region 38 times, damaging apartment building

On December 10, Russians fired 38 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 88 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy RMA.

The following areas were shelled, in particular:

Khotyn community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (6 explosions), grenade launchers (21 explosions) and dropped VOG from a UAV (12 explosions). They also attacked with FPV drones (3 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: 7 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also a drop of VOG from a UAV (4 explosions).

Bilopillia community: 1 mine was dropped by the enemy on the territory of the community. There was also a drop of VOG from a UAV (1 explosion).

Myropilla community: Russians fired from artillery (6 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: mortar shelling (12 explosions) and an attack by FPV drones (3 explosions). The attack damaged an apartment building and a car.

Shalyhyne community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Velyka Pysarivka community: there was an attack with FPV drones (4 explosions), artillery shelling (3 explosions).

