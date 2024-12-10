Soldiers of Inhulets Brigade eliminated more than 10 Russian infantrymen. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade eliminated more than 10 Russian infantrymen with accurate ammunition drops in the Lyman direction.
According to Censor.NET, the Butusov Plus telegram channel published a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers.
