Russian invader burns alive after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 65th separate mechanised brigade eliminated the Russian invader by attacking him with a kamikaze drone. The Russian was burning alive as the fire engulfed most of his body.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Eskadron Telegram channel.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
