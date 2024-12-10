ENG
Russian invader burns alive after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 65th separate mechanised brigade eliminated the Russian invader by attacking him with a kamikaze drone. The Russian was burning alive as the fire engulfed most of his body.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Eskadron Telegram channel.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Russian Army (8921) liquidation (2347) 65th Mechanized Brigade (25)
