Explosions rocked Taganrog, Russia: local authorities say missile attack and damage to industrial enterprise. VIDEO

On the night of Wednesday, 11 December 2024, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Taganrog (Rostov region). Local authorities report a missile strike.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti.

"Taganrog suffered a rocket attack at night, an industrial enterprise was damaged, 14 cars in the car park burned down, and no one was injured," said Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar.

The ASTRA telegram channel publishes footage of the fire in Taganrog and, citing local residents notes that the Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex named after G.G.M. Beriev could have come under attack.





As reported, a fire broke out in the Bryansk region after a series of explosions, and authorities reported shooting down 10 drones.