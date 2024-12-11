Defense forces hit oil depot of Russian occupiers in Bryansk region, massive fire broke out - General Staff

On the night of December 11, 2024, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine struck an oil depot located in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"NP Bryansk is a loading point of the Druzhba oil pipeline, whose main function is to receive, store, distribute and ship diesel fuel to tankers and rail transport. It is actively used to supply the occupation army of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

According to the available information, the oil depot was hit with a subsequent fire. According to the General Staff, a massive fire broke out.

The results of the battle are being clarified.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on December 11, explosions were heard in Taganrog, Russia: local authorities said a missile attack and damage to an industrial enterprise. It was also reported that a fire broke out in the Bryansk region after a series of explosions, and the authorities reported the downing of 10 drones.