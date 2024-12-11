Russian troops are advancing on the territory of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Deepstate.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Toretsk (a city in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region), Rozlyv (a village of the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region), Pushkine (a village of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Cherkaska Konopelka (a village in Suzhanskyi district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation), in Kurakhove (the administrative center of the Kurakhove city community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Shevchenko (a village of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Sontsivka (a village of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), and was also rejected from Kostiantynopilske (a village of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had advanced in Sontsivka, Novotroitske, Shevchenko, and about 7 other settlements.