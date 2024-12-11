ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9463 visitors online
News War
5 911 7

Russian troops have advanced in Kurakhove, near Toretsk and in number of settlements. Enemy has been pushed back from Konstiantynopilske - DeepState. MAPS

Toretsk map

Russian troops are advancing on the territory of the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Deepstate.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Toretsk (a city in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region), Rozlyv (a village of the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region), Pushkine (a village of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Cherkaska Konopelka (a village in Suzhanskyi district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation), in Kurakhove (the administrative center of the Kurakhove city community of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Shevchenko (a village of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Sontsivka (a village of the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region), and was also rejected from Kostiantynopilske (a village of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region)," the statement reads.

Read more: In Toretsk, battles are going on "for every house, or even room in house" - DeepState

Торецьк карта
Toretsk

Розлив карта
Rozlyv

Пушкіне карта
Pushkine

Черкаська Конопелька карта
Cherkaska Konopelka

Курахове карта
Kurakhove

Шевченко карта
Shevchenko

Сонцівка карта
Sontsivka

Костянтинопольське карта
Kostiantynopilske

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had advanced in Sontsivka, Novotroitske, Shevchenko, and about 7 other settlements.

Author: 

Donetska region (3629) Toretsk (219) Shevchenko (21) Kurakhove (87) Kostyantynopolske (7) Sontsivka (8) Rozlyv (14)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 