Russia is ready to study Trump’s proposals on Ukraine, but this does not mean that they will be supported - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia is ready to study Donald Trump's proposals to end the war in Ukraine.

This was announced by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Censor.NET reports, citing the Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti.

"But to study does not mean to agree," he said.

As reported, US President-elect Donald Trump considers the war in Ukraine a higher priority than the conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Trump, during a meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, said he wanted negotiations to end the war quickly.

The White House said that Biden and Trump's teams are in contact about the war in Ukraine and events in Syria.