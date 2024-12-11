War in Ukraine will be top priority after inauguration - Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump considers the war in Ukraine a higher priority than the conflict in the Middle East.

According to Censor.NET, citing Barron's, he said this in an interview with French media.

"I think we have to solve the problem of Ukraine and Russia. Both of these countries are suffering losses that no one can believe. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are dying," he said, commenting on his top priority in the international arena.

"And the Middle East, of course, is a big priority. But I think the Middle East is a less complicated situation than Ukraine and Russia," Trump added.

According to the US president-elect, these are "two situations that we have to address, and we have to address them quickly".

He also reiterated his call on Washington not to interfere in the situation in Syria.

"Syria will have to take care of itself. We will not interfere in Syria's affairs," Trump added.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Trump, during a meeting with Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris, said he wanted talks to end the war quickly.

The White House said that Biden and Trump's teams are in contact about the war in Ukraine and events in Syria.

