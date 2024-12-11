"Cultural Ramstein" may take place in February 2025 in Ukraine - Tochytskyi

As early as February 2025, a "cultural Ramstein" may be held to preserve Ukrainian cultural heritage and national identity. It may be attended by ministers of culture from European and G7 countries.

This was stated by the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Russian Federation is targeting not only our civilian and military facilities, not only people, civilians, but, first of all, our identity. They started this destruction in Crimea and continue it now, during the full-scale aggression. That is, for ten years, everything that constitutes Ukraine's identity in art, culture, and painting has been destroyed, destroyed, or taken out and sold to Russian museums. This is another indication that this war is existential for the Ukrainian people - I'm talking about the political nation that is Ukraine," he explained.

Now the ministry and other working bodies of the OP are working on preparing a plan for a "cultural Ramstein," the minister said.

"We will discuss its main provisions with Ukrainian cultural figures in December. And at the beginning of February next year, I invited my colleague Micallef to join us to institutionalize the cultural Ramstein at the level of the European Union and G7 culture ministers. This meeting will take place in Ukraine," Tochytskyi added.

According to the minister, he has already visited some European capitals and talked with ministers and colleagues about organizing this meeting. In particular, the governments of Poland and Germany have already confirmed their readiness to join this process.

"Of course, we will talk about the implementation of the Ukraine Resilience Plan and the development of relations with our colleagues and partners in this context. This event (the "cultural Ramstein" - Ed.) will be dedicated to preparations for the conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which will be held in Rome in July 2025. Culture should take its rightful place in this conference, it will be the cornerstone of all four panels," Tochytskyi summarized.

On November 19, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a "cultural Ramstein " for Ukraine, which is planned to be implemented next year.