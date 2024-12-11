Enemy airstrike kills couple in Bilovody, Sumy region: Their bodies found in ashes of their house. PHOTO
In a village on the border of Sumy region, the bodies of a man and his wife were found in the ashes of a house destroyed by an enemy air strike.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.
"On 11 December 2024, in the village of Bilovody, Khotyn community, Sumy district, law enforcement officers found the bodies of a 55-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife in a private household on the territory of the ashes," the statement said.
According to the prosecutor's office, the house of the victims was destroyed as a result of an enemy air strike.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password