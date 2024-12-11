In eastern sector, fighters of 15th Brigade of "Black Forest" artillery reconnaissance unit destroyed Russian "Zoopark-1M" radar system. VIDEO

In the eastern sector, Ukrainian artillerymen delivered a devastating blow to the positions of Russian troops.

This is reported by the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" in the telegram channel "Khortytskyi Viter", Censor.NET informs.

Reportedly, they successfully eliminated the Russian "Zoopark-1M" radar station along with its personnel in one of the areas of the Eastern Front. As a result of coordinated work, they managed to inflict fire damage on the enemy.

Radar 1L260 "Zoopark-1M"

The 1L260 "Zoopark-1M" radar is a mobile counter-battery weapon. The main purpose of this complex is to reconnoiter enemy firepower and adjust its own artillery fire. The destruction of this facility significantly limits the enemy's ability to counter the firepower of the Ukrainian army.