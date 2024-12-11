Russian Defense Ministry reports attack on Taganrog military airfield with ATACMS missiles

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that on December 11, Ukraine allegedly attacked a military airfield in Taganrog, Rostov region of Russia, with ATACMS missiles.

This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of the occupying country, Censor.NET reports.

"It has been reliably established that six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles were used. Two missiles were shot down by a combat crew of the Pantsyr air defense system, while the rest were rejected by electronic warfare systems," the statement said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that as a result of the fall of missile fragments, there were casualties among the personnel.

"There was no destruction, but two buildings on the technical territory of the airfield and three units of military vehicles, as well as civilian cars in the parking lot adjacent to the airfield, were slightly damaged (cut by shrapnel).

This attack with Western long-range weapons will not remain unanswered, and appropriate measures will be taken," they concluded.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that explosions were heard in Taganrog, Russia: local authorities say a missile attack and damage to an industrial enterprise.

As a result of the attack on Taganrog, Rostov region of the Russian Federation, a boiler house was damaged, and a number of houses were left without heat.

Bloomberg reports that the Russian Federation may launch "Oreshnik" missiles at Ukraine in the coming days.