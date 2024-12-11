Occupiers are trying to break through to Kurakhove, shelling from aircraft and artillery. City is under control of Defence Forces, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past 24 hours, 45 enemy assaults were repelled in the Kurakhove sector, as Russians are trying to break through to Kurakhove and take control of the dominant heights and roads leading to it.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported on TV by the spokesman for OSGT "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshyn.

According to Voloshyn, three Russian groups are concentrated in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivsk directions: "Centre", "South" and "East". Their goal remains to reach the administrative borders and establish full control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The spokesperson stressed that the Defence Forces adequately respond to all challenges and threats and "give an adequate response to the enemy".

According to him, the enemy continues to put pressure on the Defence Forces in the Kurakhove sector.

"Over the last day, our defenders repelled 45 enemy assaults in that sector. Of course, we can observe the concentration of enemy personnel reserves. Russian groups consisting of the 90th Tank Division, 20th Motorised Infantry Division, 5th and 110th separate motorised infantry brigades are acting against us there. Weapons and tactics of warfare are standard, the assaults are supported by armoured vehicles, and small assault groups are used in turn, using mobile vehicles," he said.

The spokesman also said that due to the deteriorating weather conditions, the occupiers are using less armoured vehicles during the assaults.

Moreover, the spokesman stressed, the occupiers are trying to break through to Kurakhove and take control of the dominant heights and roads leading to it.

"The enemy army is shelling the city using both aviation and artillery. However, the Defence Forces are holding back the enemy's offensive, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment. Units of the Armed Forces are in control of Kurakhove, and enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups that manage to break through are promptly destroyed," Voloshyn added.

