Zelenskyy on Orban’s call to Putin: No need to play on your own image

Commenting on today's phone conversation between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that talks about Russia's war against Ukraine cannot take place without Ukraine.

The head of state said this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We all hope that Viktor Orban will not at least call Assad in Moscow to listen to his hour-long lectures. It is absolutely clear that achieving real peace and guaranteed security requires America's determination, European unity and the commitment of all partners to comply with the goals and principles of the UN Charter. We should not play on our own image at the expense of unity - we should care about common success," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, it is unity in Europe that always brings success.

Talks about the war against Ukraine waged by Russia cannot take place without Ukraine. I am grateful to President Trump and many European leaders with whom we are already working together to find the right and strong solutions for real peace," he added.

Read more: Syrskyi reported on destruction of military facilities on territory of Russian Federation - Zelenskyy

Orban's call to Putin on December 11

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, after meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump, had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said that Orban did not pass on "any messages" from US President-elect Donald Trump during his phone call with Putin.

On December 9, 2024, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with US President-elect Donald Trump.

It should also be noted that the day before, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announcedthe continuation of the "peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine.