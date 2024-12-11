Supreme Court judge Stetsenko has Russian passport - sources. DOCUMENT

Judge of the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court Semen Stetsenko has Russian citizenship.

Sources provided Censor.NET with this information.

Stetsenko was appointed to this position in 2019. In April 2019, the High Council of Justice, having considered the recommendation of the HQCJ, decided to submit a proposal to the President for his appointment.

The publication has an application for Stetsenko to be issued a Russian passport on the basis of his birth certificate. The document states that the future judge was born in the city of Iziaslav, Khmelnytskyi region.

According to the data, he received a Russian passport, series 4599 and No. 851302, on 14 June 2000. Stetsenko did not indicate its presence in his declaration.

Having received the information, Censor.NET sent a request to the Supreme Court last week, but has not yet received a response. In case of a response, the publication is ready to publish it.

The publication is also appealing to law enforcement agencies, hoping that they will verify the published information and assess it.

