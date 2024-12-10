HCJ dismisses judge Arestova, whose RF passport was found by Schemes

The High Council of Justice dismissed judge Liudmyla Arestova of the Donetsk District Administrative Court, whose Russian passport was found by Schemes journalists.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

The decision was supported by 13 HCJ members.

In August 2024, the HCJ's disciplinary chamber suspended Arestova from administering justice and recommended her dismissal.

After the Schemes investigation was published, the All-Ukrainian Automaidan Association filed a complaint against Arestova. The SSU also confirmed the information about Arestova's acquisition of Russian citizenship and informed the HCJ.

Read more: Judge Litvinova, whose RF passport was found by Schemes, was temporarily suspended from administering justice by HCJ

On 21 November, the HCJ unanimously confirmed the decision of its disciplinary chamber to dismiss Arestova, and on 10 December, all members present voted for it and approved it finally.

"The High Council of Justice has decided to dismiss judge Liudmyla Arestova of the Donetsk District Administrative Court from her position as a judge on the basis of paragraph 3 of part six of Article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine (committing a significant disciplinary offence - Ed.)," said Hryhoriy Usyk, chairman of the High Council of Justice, at a meeting on 10 December.

See more: Divorce with deprivation of mother’s rights to child: Donetsk court exposes scheme of evasion from mobilisation - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Thus, Liudmyla Arestova lost her status as a judge.

Judge Arestova's Russian citizenship

As a reminder, in August 2023, journalists of the Schemes project were informed that judge of the Donetsk District Administrative Court Liudmyla Arestova was a Russian citizen. This was evidenced by an extract from the Rospasport automated system.

Read more: HCJ dismisses judge of Supreme Administrative Court of Ukraine Maslo, who is suspected of non-declaration of assets worth UAH 7.8 million