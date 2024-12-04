Judge Litvinova, whose RF passport was found by Schemes, was temporarily suspended from administering justice by HCJ

Judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Litvinova Arina Volodymyrivna has been temporarily suspended from the administration of justice based on the decision of the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice.

It is noted that the decision to bring the judge to disciplinary responsibility and impose a disciplinary sanction in the form of a dismissal was made by the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice on December 4, 2024.

According to part seven of Article 49 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and Status of Judges" and part two of Article 62 of the Law of Ukraine "On the High Council of Justice", taking into account the decision made by the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice on December 4, 2024, Judge Litvinova Arina Volodymyrivna of the Kyiv District Administrative Court was suspended from the administration of justice.

According to the law, Litvinova has the right to appeal this recommendation before her dismissal by filing a complaint with the High Council of Justice, which makes the final decision in the case.

Russian citizenship of Judge Litvinova

Earlier, Schemes journalists (a project of Radio Liberty) found out that Arina Litvinova, a judge of the now liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court, who has the current status of a judge, is a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Litvinova received the citizenship of the aggressor country in July 2002 in the city of Yekaterinburg, as evidenced by an extract from the automated Rospasport system. At that time, she had been working for three years at the Supreme Arbitration Court of Ukraine.

Litvinova herself denied having Russian citizenship.

At the end of April this year, Arina Litvinova, a judge of the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court, complained to the prosecutor's office and the High Council of Justice against Heorhii Shabaiev, a journalist of Schemes, who revealed her Russian passport.

Later it became known that Litvinova was going to resign.

On July 23, the HCJ suspended consideration of Litvinova's application and initiated disciplinary proceedings, which could result in her dismissal. In this case, the judge will not be able to receive any payments.