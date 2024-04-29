Judge of liquidated KDAC Litvinova files complaint against journalist for revealing her Russian citizenship

Arina Litvinova, a judge of the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court, filed a complaint to the Prosecutor’s Office and the High Council of Justice against Schemes journalist Heorhii Shabaiev. In her complaint, Litvinova asks the prosecutor’s office to initiate criminal proceedings against the journalist, who had previously found her to have Russian citizenship, under the article "interference in the activities of a judge."

This was reported by Nataliia Sedletska, an investigative journalist of the Schemes, on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

According to Sedletska, despite the fact that the KDAC has been liquidated, Judge Litvinova continues to receive a salary from the state and is applying for recertification.

The journalist noted that a response from the prosecutor's office is currently awaited on whether it will initiate a criminal case at the request of the judge against a journalist who exposes citizens of the aggressor country among the Ukrainian authorities.

"And what did our journalist do? He found out that DACK judge Arina Litvinova has Russian citizenship, which she obtained while working in the Ukrainian judicial system," Sedletska wrote.

Earlier, Schemes journalists revealed that Arina Litvinova, a DACK judge, had Russian citizenship.