HCJ dismisses judge of Supreme Administrative Court of Ukraine Maslo, who is suspected of non-declaration of assets worth UAH 7.8 million

The High Council of Justice has dismissed Judge of the High Administrative Court of Ukraine Inna Maslo for committing a significant disciplinary offense. Inna Maslo is on the wanted list initiated by the NABU.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the High Council of Justice.

"On October 10, 2024, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Judge of the Supreme Administrative Court of Ukraine Inna Maslo on the basis of paragraph 3 of part six of Article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine," the statement reads.

The dismissal was based on a submission by the First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice, which decided to bring judge of the High Administrative Court of Ukraine Maslo Inna Valentynivna to disciplinary responsibility and impose a disciplinary sanction in the form of a motion to dismiss the judge from office in connection with a significant disciplinary offense.

Why was Inna Maslo fired?

It is noted that Inna Maslo committed behavior that discredits the title of judge or undermines the authority of justice, in particular in matters of morality, honesty, integrity, compliance of the judge's lifestyle with his or her status, compliance with other norms of judicial ethics and standards of behavior that ensure public confidence in the court, disrespect for other judges, lawyers, experts, witnesses or other participants in the trial (paragraph 3 of part one of Article 106 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judicial System and Status of Judges").

"Paragraph 3 of part six of Article 126 of the Constitution of Ukraine provides that the grounds for dismissal of a judge are committing a significant disciplinary offense, gross or systematic neglect of duties that is incompatible with the status of a judge or has revealed his or her incompatibility with the position held," the HCJ clarified.

The HCJ`s decision to dismiss is a personnel decision.

What is known about Inna Maslo?

The Anti-Corruption Action Center also reported that Judge Inna Maslo was put on the NABU's wanted list. Anti-corruption authorities suspect the judge of failing to declare UAH 7.8 million in assets.

It is noted that Maslo left Ukraine in March 2022, did not administer justice, did not get in touch, but in the same year of 2022 received UAH 673 thousand in judicial remuneration.

Strangely enough, the judge also asked for an honorable retirement with lifetime payments. The HCJ did not grant her request. And today she was fired. Without severance pay and lifetime benefits.

"Thus, we have recorded two victories. These decisions give us a chance to further clean up the judicial system. And they show that our efforts to reboot the judiciary were not in vain," the AntAC added.

Earlier it was reported that the High Council of Justice also decided to dismiss Inna Otrosh from the position of a judge of the Kyiv City Commercial Court. The Public Integrity Council found evidence that gives grounds to conclude that Otrosh does not meet the criteria of integrity and professional ethics.