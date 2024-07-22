Judge of liquidated KDAC Litvinova, who was found to have Russian citizenship, is going to resign

Judge of the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court Arina Litvinova, whose Russian citizenship was previously found by journalists, has submitted her resignation letter to the High Council of Justice.

This was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to the HCJ website, where the issue of consideration of Litvinova's resignation letter is on the agenda for July 23, Censor.NET reports.

The rapporteur in this case is a member of the High Council of Justice, Tetiana Bondarenko.

It is noted that in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges", if a judge's resignation is granted, she will receive a monthly lifetime allowance of 50 percent of the judge's remuneration.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Schemes journalists (a project of Radio Liberty) found out that Arina Litvinova, a judge of the now liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court, who has the current status of a judge, is a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Litvinova received the citizenship of the aggressor country in July 2002 in the city of Yekaterinburg, as evidenced by an extract from the automated Rospasport system. At that time, she had been working for three years at the Supreme Arbitration Court of Ukraine.

Litvinova herself denied having Russian citizenship.

At the end of April this year, Arina Litvinova, a judge of the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court, complained to the prosecutor's office and the High Council of Justice against Heorhii Shabaiev, a journalist of Schemes, who revealed her Russian passport.

