HCJ Disciplinary Chamber submits motion to dismiss KDAC judge Mazur, who "appeared" on tapes with Vovk - AntAC. PHOTO

The First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice unanimously submitted a motion to dismiss judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Alona Mazur.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

According to the HCJ members, Mazur's actions defame the title of judge and undermine the authority of the judiciary.

"There are many questions surrounding Mazur. She appeared on recordings related to the Kyiv District Administrative Court (KDAC) and coordinated her actions with the controversial head of the court, Pavlo Vovk. Specifically, Vovk asked Mazur to present a separate opinion with the words: ‘Don’t worry, it’s purely my game. This will allow us to maintain balance,’ the Anti-Corruption Action Center (ACAC) recalls."

Read more: HCJ dismisses judge of Supreme Administrative Court of Ukraine Maslo, who is suspected of non-declaration of assets worth UAH 7.8 million

Another illustrative story, as noted, occurred in April 2019, when 30 KDAC judges failed to appear for the HQCJ exam at once, and the situation repeated itself later. It became clear from the KDAC tapes that the judges had agreed on all their actions, and Judge Mazur was among them.

It is also worth mentioning that Mazur actually helped to demolish a historical monument, the Dmitriev Estate in Podil. She upheld the developer's claim, recognising the order of the Ministry of Culture to include the buildings in the list of monuments as unlawful.

"In addition, Judge Mazur ruled in favour of the Surkis in the Privatbank case and cancelled the PIC's conclusions on the non-compliance of a number of judges with the integrity criteria.

Read more: Judges Hladysheva and Kuz ask Zelenskyy to respond to 10-year-old intervention in automated distribution of cases in Ivano-Frankivsk District Court of Lviv. DOCUMENT

Mazur also reinstated the lustrated Yanukovych-era Prosecutor General's Office prosecutor Oleh Kucher, who privatised two office apartments in Kyiv with an area of 141 and 63 square metres during his time at the PGO. Mazur also recovered UAH 4.5 million in his favour for lost earnings. We welcome this decision. We hope that the full HCJ will support the dismissal of Mazur, who does not administer justice and received UAH 1.5 million last year alone," the AntAC concludes.