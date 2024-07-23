HCJ suspends consideration of dismissal of KDAC judge Litvinova, who was found to have Russian citizenship

On July 23, the High Council of Justice suspended consideration of the dismissal of judge Arina Litvinova, who had previously been found to have Russian citizenship by journalists.

The reason is a disciplinary complaint from the Security Service of Ukraine.

"On July 22, we received a complaint from the Security Service of Ukraine regarding the facts of her Russian citizenship," said Tetiana Bondarenko, a member of the High Council of Justice, who was the speaker in the case.

Thus, the HCJ proposed to suspend consideration of Litvinova's resignation in accordance with Article 55 of the Law of Ukraine "On the High Council of Justice" (dismissal of a judge from office under general circumstances).

"All 14 HCJ members who attended the meeting voted in favor of this decision.

Bondarenko also said that the High Council of Justice had received an explanation from Litvinova, who denied that she had Russian citizenship.

"In this regard, Litvinova appealed to the HCJ to interfere in the work of the judge, where she was denied, and also filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office," she added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Schemes journalists (a project of Radio Liberty) found out that Arina Litvinova, a judge of the now liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court, who has the current status of a judge, is a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Litvinova received the citizenship of the aggressor country in July 2002 in the city of Yekaterinburg, as evidenced by an extract from the automated Rospasport system. At that time, she had been working for three years at the Supreme Arbitration Court of Ukraine.

Litvinova herself denied having Russian citizenship.

At the end of April this year, Arina Litvinova, a judge of the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court, complained to the prosecutor's office and the High Council of Justice against Heorhii Shabaiev, a journalist of Schemes, who revealed her Russian passport.

Later it became known that Litvinova was going to resign.

