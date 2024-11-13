Divorce with deprivation of mother’s rights to child: Donetsk court exposes scheme of evasion from mobilisation - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, an assistant judge of the Marinskyi District Court of Donetsk region was served a notice of suspicion on organising illegal trafficking of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, the suspect, in prior conspiracy with court officials, ensured that judges made decisions in civil cases under deliberately contrived circumstances for undue advantage. Such decisions provided a basis for men to postpone military service during mobilisation, as well as to travel abroad during martial law in Ukraine.

"Law enforcement officers documented that the suspect received USD 3,000 in September this year and UAH 124,500 in October for two court decisions - on divorce, deprivation of parental rights of the mother and establishing the fact of independent upbringing and maintenance of a minor child by the father," the statement said.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint and seizure of property is currently being decided.

The involvement of other court employees in the commission of the crime is being checked.