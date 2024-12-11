Trump wants to end war as soon as possible, we are on same side here - Zelenskyy

Newly elected US President Donald Trump wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine as soon as possible. However, it is necessary to do so in such a way that Russia does not have the opportunity to start it again.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with СBN News, published on Wednesday, December 11, Censor.NET reports.

"Of course, when the president (US President-elect Trump - ed.) talks about 24 hours, it's not about solving this (ending the war - ed.) in 24 hours. It is very difficult. But he says, and I understand his words, that he wants to do it quickly. And it seems to me that it is important that it be faster, because we are losing people every day," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian side was already working with Trump's team, but that it would be possible to understand all the details only after his inauguration.

"We had preliminary calls and a meeting. Our teams are working now, they have started working more. But, of course, only after the inauguration will we be able to understand all the details. It will be legally clear. This is, of course, the position of the United States," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine will find every opportunity to end this war quickly and fairly.

"I think we are on the same side with the new US president here. He really wants to end the war. We Ukrainians really want to end it. He understands that America cannot be weak, cannot lose Ukraine. And this is right, because it will not end with Ukraine. If Ukraine is weak, if the U.S. position is not strong, then there will be explosions of war in other parts of the world," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, it is not only about Europe, but also about other parts of the world:The Balkans, the Baltic States, and the Pacific Rim.

Earlier it was reported that US President-elect Donald Trump considers the war in Ukraine a higher priority than the conflict in the Middle East.