Replacements are being prepared in diplomatic corps, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced replacements in the "diplomatic corps" in a week and a half.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"I held several important meetings today. Together with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha, we are preparing replacements for the diplomatic corps in the near future. We will present them in a week and a half. Interviews with candidates for the positions of ambassadors of Ukraine are underway. We have strong proposals.

Today, First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko reported on meetings and negotiations in the United States, as well as on government programmes, including eSupport. Almost six and a half million Ukrainians have already applied for eSupport, including one million six hundred thousand applications for children. The pace of development of this programme is good, as we expected. It is obvious that people need the programme. And the first payments are already underway. We see that about half of the payments have been transferred for utilities. A significant part goes to volunteer funds, and it is very important that people can support our army with these funds. "ePidtrymka will be open for three months of winter, which is the time when you can apply. And throughout the next year, you will be able to spend these funds," Zelenskyy said.

