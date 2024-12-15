SSU investigators have classified explosion in Dnipro as terrorist act, and suspect has been detained. PHOTO

On Saturday, 14 December, Dnipro police officers jointly with the SSU detained a suspect in a terrorist attack near one of the administrative buildings in the city's central district.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Law enforcement officials recalled that on Saturday, 14 December, an explosion occurred near one of the administrative buildings in the central district of Dnipro. A man was killed and four other people were injured, including two police officers. The victims are currently in hospital. Doctors are fighting for their lives.

It is reported that as a result of the operational measures taken, the police, together with the SSU, tracked down and detained the suspect in a few hours. He was a 37-year-old local resident.

Law enforcers note that, according to preliminary information, the offender acted on the instructions of Russian special services.

The incident was classified as a terrorist act (Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The detainee faces life imprisonment. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Earlier it was reported that an explosion occurred in one of the central districts of Dnipro, police are working at the scene and establishing the circumstances.

