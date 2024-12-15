Almost 300 combat clashes on frontline in day. Enemy is attacking most in Donetsk region - General Staff

Over the last day, 292 combat engagements were registered along the entire frontline. More than 150 of them took place in the Siverske, Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. Another 57 are in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles, 61 air strikes, involving 99 combat aircraft. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand artillery attacks, 158 of which were from MLRS, and engaged more than three thousand kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes near the settlements of Slobozhanske, Lyptsi, Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region; Siversk, Hryhorivka, Krymske, Petrivka, Kostiantynopolske, Uspenivka, Shevchenko, Novopil in the Donetsk region; Temyrivka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Mykolaivka in the Kherson region.

Hostilities in the East

Using bombers and attack aircraft in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked near the town of Vovchansk.

According to the updated information, in the Kupiansk sector, the occupants carried out three attacks on the last day. Defense forces stopped all enemy assaults in the vicinity of Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, our troops repelled 15 attacks near Pershotravneve, Zelenyi Hai, Kopanky, Novosergiivka, Nadia, Makiivka, Druzheliubivka, and Terny.

The enemy attacked with bomber aircraft in the Siverskyi sector. Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 55 enemy attacks near Verkhnekamianske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Vyiimka, and Berestove.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense once in the area of Chasiv Yar.

Using bomber aircraft near Toretsk, the enemy made 5 futile attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions.

Our defenders repelled 52 enemy attacks of varying intensity in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novyi Trud, Sukhyi Yar, Zelene, Pishchane, Petrivka, Shevchenko, Novotroitske, Ukrainka and Novooleynivka. At the same time, the enemy attacked with assault and bombing aircraft in the areas of Stara Mykolayivka, Nova Poltavka, and Hrodivka.

Yesterday, in the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zorya, Kurakhove, Lysivka, Yelizavetivka, Hannaivka, and Uspenivka, where the occupiers, supported by air, tried to break through the defense of our troops 50 times.

The enemy also actively used aviation in the Vremivka sector, where our defenders repelled 37 occupants' attacks in the areas of Trudove, Vesely Hai, Kostiantynopilske, Rozdolne, Novyi Komar, Velyka Novosilka, Storozheve, Makarivka, and Novoandriivka.

The situation in the South and North

In the Huliaipole sector, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles in the area of Huliaipole.

Mala Tokmachka, Novopavlivka, and Robotyne were hit by 15 air-launched guided bombs in the Orikhiv sector.

The enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles near Mykolaiivka in the Prydniprovske sector. In addition, he made three assaults on the positions of our defenders. They were unsuccessful.

In the Kursk sector, 57 combat engagements took place yesterday, and the enemy conducted 15 air strikes, dropped 23 guided bombs, and fired 380 artillery shells at settlements and positions of our defenders.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the invading forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line and in the deep rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 35 strikes on enemy manpower, weapons, and military equipment, and also destroyed one UAV control center, three artillery systems, and two air defense systems.

In total, Ukrainian defenders neutralized 1280 Russian invaders yesterday. The enemy also lost 12 tanks, 32 armored combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, 3 MLRS, 2 air defense systems, 127 operational and tactical UAVs, 2 cruise missiles, 181 vehicles, and 4 units of special equipment.

