Those Americans "who are only concerned about the cost of helping Ukraine" should worry about the "cost of not helping Ukraine."

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the Voice of America, this was stated by former US Department of Defense official Elaine McCusker in a publication for Foreign Affairs.

She emphasized that the resources of Ukraine captured by Russia would help Moscow threaten the rest of Eastern Europe. By 2030, Russia could be ready to attack a NATO state.

To find out how much money Washington would save by supporting Kyiv, McCusker and her colleagues from the American Enterprise Institute calculated the costs that the United States would potentially incur if Russia "defeats Ukraine and then deploys forces along the NATO border."

"The resulting figure is staggering," the expert says, adding that Ukraine's defeat would require the United States to spend $808 billion on defense over the next five years.

"It's expensive to deter war, but it's more expensive to wage it," the expert reminds.

She also added: "Supporting Ukraine is the right thing to do not only morally, but also financially. It is a smart investment in the interests of the United States."

As a reminder, the Biden administration is working to increase arms supplies to Ukraine in its last days in office to strengthen Kyiv's position in 2025.