Enemy began using more drones in southern Ukraine, dropping 274 fragmentation munitions in day - Defense Forces

Almost 300 enemy attacks with various types of artillery weapons were recorded in the south over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the Southern Defense Forces.

According to the military, the racists do not stop firing at the positions of our defenders and frontline settlements. The enemy continues to use UAVs, trying to inflict as much damage as possible on the Ukrainian Defense Forces and civilians in frontline settlements.

"Over the past day, the enemy increased attacks with FPV drones of various modifications, using more than 450 units and dropping 274 fragmentation munitions," the Defense Forces said.

Over the past day, 4 of them were recorded in the South. It also increased the intensity of air strikes in the Zaporizhzhia sector, launching 36 bombing strikes with UAVs and more than 100 unguided missiles.

In the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv directions, the enemy continues to rotate personnel and form them into assault groups, moving them closer to the front line. The enemy also continues to conduct engineering and aerial reconnaissance of routes for the advancement of assault troops.

The enemy continues its attempts to seize a bridgehead in the island zone of the Dnipro River. In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy unsuccessfully launched 3 assault operations over the past day.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said during a telethon that there may be several reasons for this enemy activation. The first of them is the enemy's desire to capture the south of Donetsk region and reach the administrative border with Dnipropetrovs'k region.

According to Voloshyn, the occupants are also trying to take control of Velyka Novosilka to cut off the logistics route for Ukrainian forces in the Kurakhove sector.

Enemy losses in the south over the day

The defense forces of southern Ukraine are inflicting fire damage on the enemy's locations and firing positions. Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to:

76 occupants;

anti-aircraft missile system "Tor";

Terek mobile two-coordinate all-round radar station;

20 units of automotive equipment;

9 artillery systems, including "Hyacinth", "Msta" and "Acacia" self-propelled artillery systems;

1 mortar;

6 units of "Shahed-136" UAVs;

8 units of reconnaissance UAVs "Supercam", "Zala" and "Orlan";

6 boats;

ATV and motorcycle;

7 UAV control antennas and a Starlink.

Damaged:

20 dugouts, including the place of residence of the personnel;

11 engineering and fortification structures;

an ammunition storage facility and a fuel and lubricant storage facility;

2 UAV takeoff sites and an observation post.

