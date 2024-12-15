Russians in occupied territories recruit bank debtors: promise to write off loan debts - National Resistance Center

Russians in the occupied territories promise to write off loan debts if the debtor signs a contract with the Russian army.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center (NRC), Censor.NET reports.

"The occupation administrations are calling bank debtors and their family members to recruit people and fulfill the mobilization plan in the temporarily occupied territories. The Russians even promise to forgive loans to those whose close relatives sign a contract," the statement said.

The NRC notes that "the Kremlin always uses the poverty created by its actions to recruit people for the wars of the empire."

"However, the number of people willing to sign a contract with the Russian army for the TOT is critically low," the NRC added.

Read more: Russia will pay 100,000 rubles for recruiting relatives and friends for war against Ukraine