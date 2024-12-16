MP Boiko makes statement about "radicals who rename cities and demolish monuments" and stands up for Russian language. VIDEO

MP Yurii Boiko, who heads the "Platform for Life and Peace", posted a video on social media in which he spoke about "radicals" who "rename cities and demolish monuments".

Boiko made the statement on TikTok, Censor.NET reports.

At the beginning of the 45-second video, the deputy mentioned that a few years ago, monuments to Christopher Columbus, the discoverer of America, were demolished in the United States.

"It seems that our radicals have taken the same course and started demolishing monuments across the country, renaming cities, forbidding people to speak their native language, forbidding them to go to the church they want to go to. And today we see that this movement is continuing, that violence against people is continuing," Boiko said.

He added that this is why "more and more people are supporting us - those who oppose such violence, for unity in the country and for supporting people".

