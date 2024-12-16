After Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump and Macron, we expect significant historical shifts to end war, - Stefanishyna

After the meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron in Paris, we should expect "quite significant historical shifts" to end the war.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"I believe that after the (trilateral) meeting that took place a few weeks ago in Paris, we can expect quite significant historical shifts. The end of the war, the peace process, peace agreements are never easy, they cannot just be written on paper. It is a process. But I think that every Ukrainian today should be aware that no decision will be made not in the interests of Ukraine," Stefanishyna said.

Read more: Ukraine will have additional chance to bring just peace closer after Trump’s inauguration, - Sybiha

In this context, she called for assistance to the President and the government team "to promote the end of the war on the most favourable terms for Ukraine".

Earlier, she said that Ukraine was communicating the issue of lowering the mobilisation age with its partners quite sharply.

On Saturday, 7 December, a trilateral meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron took place in Paris. It lasted over 30 minutes.