DIU "Lektor" Special Forces officer eliminates occupier at distance of 2069 metres. VIDEO

A sniper of the active operations unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with the call sign "Lektor" destroyed the Russian occupier with a 338LM calibre bullet at a distance of 2069 metres.

Who holds the record for the gauge?

As noted, the confirmed record for this calibre belongs to a British sniper, Corporal Craig Harrison of the Royal Guards "Blues and Royals" Regiment. In November 2009, during the war in Afghanistan, he successfully hit two Taliban at a distance of 2,475 metres and damaged their machine gun.

Harrison was shooting from a prone position, at a significantly higher elevation than his targets. According to the corporal, the calm weather and clear visibility also contributed to his accuracy. However, the British sniper had to make nine practice shots before he hit the target.

How did our warrior shoot?

The sniper of the DIU "Lektor" was practically at the same level of relief as the Russian occupier, aimed in the conditions of the harsh Ukrainian December, fired while standing in a trench at the enemy, who was moving down the landing - and hit him with the first shot.

In the conditions of modern warfare, you have no opportunity to get out of a trench, lie down in a landing, etc. Enemy drones do not allow you to shoot from classic positions," the scout explained.

Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, noted the record-breaking shot of Lektor.

"A masterful job that will definitely go down in the history of our fight for freedom. To hit a moving target at such a distance is a huge achievement; it is a testament to the high professionalism and concentration that the snipers of the Ukrainian military intelligence are famous for. We continue to fight to destroy even more Russian occupiers!" Budanov said.

What is known about Lektor?

In civilian life, Lektor worked as a ranger. He joined the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine together with his son. At first, he served in the intelligence of one of the TRO Brigades, and since February 2023, he has been fighting in the ranks of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Active Action Unit.



He has completed a number of specialised military exercises, including the DIU sniper training and the "Wrath of the Pure" course from the "Come Back Alive" army competent assistance fund.



During the full-scale invasion, Lektor has already destroyed more than three dozen targets.

According to the sniper, he selects a different type of rifle for each task. He made his historic hit at 2069 metres with a Sako M10.

"But if I had to choose one rifle and one cartridge, I would choose the Cadex Kraken and the 338LM calibre," Lektor said.