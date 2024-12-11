Armed Forces of Ukraine set record for range of artillery shot in real combat - Defence24

Ukrainian artillerymen managed to set a record for the range of conventional artillery fire. The defenders hit the target at a distance of 70 km.

In an article on the integration of Polish Krab self-propelled artillery systems with the Vulcano GLR precision-guided missile, it is noted that Ukrainian artillerymen performing tasks on Krab "had to hit a target at a distance of 70 km."

According to Polish analysts, this indicates that Polish self-propelled artillery systems fighting in Ukraine can already use Vulcano GLR shells.

At the same time, the article does not specify what the result of the 70-kilometer firing was. It is also unknown where and when this episode took place.

Defense Express noted that the range of 70 km from a conventional 155-mm cannon is indeed a record, at least when it comes to real combat operations, not firing at test ranges.

The portal noted that the Vulcano GLR has already been integrated into the K9 self-propelled artillery systems. This is also a significant progress for Poland's armament.

