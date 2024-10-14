ENG
Ukrainian defenders detected and destroyed Russian Pion SPG with HIMARS MLRS. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces detected a Russian 203-mm Pion SPG that was shelling the Kherson region and attacked the enemy's equipment with HIMARS MLRS.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

elimination (5196) Self-propelled artillery (146) HIMARS (203) Khersonska region (2118)
