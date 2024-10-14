Ukrainian defenders detected and destroyed Russian Pion SPG with HIMARS MLRS. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Defence Forces detected a Russian 203-mm Pion SPG that was shelling the Kherson region and attacked the enemy's equipment with HIMARS MLRS.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password