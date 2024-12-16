New SOVA 10 strike drone authorized for use in Armed Forces of Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has authorized the use of a new SOVA 10 attack drone in the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

The SOVA 10 drone is designed to perform tasks in difficult conditions, including various weather phenomena and a wide range of temperatures. Its payload is several kilograms, which allows it to be used for high-precision target engagement.

"Each new model is manufactured taking into account the technical recommendations of the military," said Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.

The Ministry also reminded defense equipment manufacturers that information on the procedure for codifying new weapons models is available.