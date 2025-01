A video has been posted online showing the combat work of the 425th separate assault battalion "Skala" in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows two assault groups supported by armoured vehicles - two American APCs M2 "Bradley" and a tank - clearing a settlement.

